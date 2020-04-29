Vision Truck Group named top Canadian Volvo dealer

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Vision Truck Group has been named Volvo Trucks’ 2019 Dealer of the Year.

The awards were presented virtually over Skype, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everyone at Vision Truck Group adds to the consistent and exemplary performance as one of our premier Canadian dealers,” said Paul Kudla, managing director, Canada at Volvo Trucks North America. “The Vision Truck Group team continues to be the ultimate ambassadors for Volvo Trucks North America and its commitment to customers, which has proven to be the best in Canada.”

The award recognized outstanding performance in customer satisfaction, market share, franchise investments, growth of new truck and leasing sales, and parts sales.

The dealership has locations in Brampton, Etobicoke, Stoney Creek, Cambridge, and London, Ont.

Volvo Trucks recently named Vision Truck Group 2019 Canada Dealer of the Year as part of its annual awards program. From left to right: Peter Currie, district sales manager Ontario, Volvo Trucks North America; Steve Brenton, chief financial officer, Vision Truck Group; Paul Kudla, managing director Canada, Volvo Trucks North America; John Slotegraaf, dealer principal and owner, Vision Truck Group; Roger Alm, president, Volvo Trucks; Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America; Fredrik Hogberg, senior vice president of retail development, Volvo Trucks North America; and Greig Howlett, customer relationship and brand manager, Vision Truck Group.

“Vision Truck Group is grateful to Volvo Trucks for this Canada Dealer of the Year honor,” said John Slotegraaf, owner of Vision Truck Group. “We are proud to be recognized among our peers in the Volvo Trucks North America family and within the Canadian trucking industry overall.”

Other Canadian dealers recognized include: