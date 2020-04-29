Vision Truck Group named top Canadian Volvo dealer
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Vision Truck Group has been named Volvo Trucks’ 2019 Dealer of the Year.
The awards were presented virtually over Skype, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Everyone at Vision Truck Group adds to the consistent and exemplary performance as one of our premier Canadian dealers,” said Paul Kudla, managing director, Canada at Volvo Trucks North America. “The Vision Truck Group team continues to be the ultimate ambassadors for Volvo Trucks North America and its commitment to customers, which has proven to be the best in Canada.”
The award recognized outstanding performance in customer satisfaction, market share, franchise investments, growth of new truck and leasing sales, and parts sales.
The dealership has locations in Brampton, Etobicoke, Stoney Creek, Cambridge, and London, Ont.
“Vision Truck Group is grateful to Volvo Trucks for this Canada Dealer of the Year honor,” said John Slotegraaf, owner of Vision Truck Group. “We are proud to be recognized among our peers in the Volvo Trucks North America family and within the Canadian trucking industry overall.”
Other Canadian dealers recognized include:
- VFS Dealer Group of the Year: Vision Truck Group – Brampton, ON
- Top Canadian Sales Volume: Surgenor Truck Group – Ottawa, ON
- Top Dealer Market Share: 401 Trucksource Inc. – Maidstone, ON
- Top Dealer Leasing System: Sterling Truck & Trailer – Regina, SK
- Top Customer Satisfaction: Expressway Trucks Waterloo – Ayr, ON
- Top Dealer Part Sales Performance: Vision Truck Group – Brampton, ON
- Top Regional Haul Sales: Expressway Trucks Waterloo – Ayr, ON
