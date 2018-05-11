Volvo Group sponsoring Ocean Summit

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Volvo Group is sponsoring the Ocean Summit during the Volvo Ocean Race stopover in Newport, Rhode Island, to educate attendees about ocean health issues, with a focus on plastic pollution.

The summit, scheduled for Friday, May 18, is also sponsored by 11th Hour Racing, the Mirpuri Foundation, AkzoNobel, the Ocean Family Foundation, Bluewater and Stena Recycling.

“Plastic pollution is a significant problem, and we are proud to help raise awareness about the issue by hosting ocean summits at several Ocean Race stopovers,” said Henry Sténson, chairman of the Volvo Ocean Race and senior advisor to Volvo Group President and CEO Martin Lundstedt. “We held our inaugural Ocean Summit while in Newport during the Volvo Ocean Race in 2015, and we are glad to be building on that success again this year.”

For the first time the Volvo Ocean Race will be live streaming this innovative Ocean Summit event at the stopover in Newport. This session will be streamed on Facebook Live from 9:00 to 10:10 a.m. EST on Friday, May 18, with the entire Ocean Summit streamed at volvooceanrace.com.