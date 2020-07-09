Volvo, Mack extending uptime service bundles

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack and Volvo are extending access to their respective uptime services at no cost through the end of the year, or for a minimum of three months – whichever is longer.

The free program extension is retroactive and available on all models with uptime services packages expiring between May 1 and Dec. 31.

Volvo Trucks’ uptime center. (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks Uptime Services includes remote diagnostics, web-based ASIST service communications platform, 24/7 roadside support from Volvo Action Service, and remote programming software updates.

Mack GuardDog Connect uptime services offer access to Mack OneCall, Mack’s 24/7 customer support, and Mack ASIST, Mack’s web-based service management program. Mack Over-the-Air remote software updates are included as well.

“Our customers are providing essential services that are keeping our economy moving under extraordinary conditions,” said Conal Deedy, director of customer productivity solutions, Volvo Trucks North America. “We are dedicated to supporting them with solutions that go beyond saying ‘thank you.’ By extending Volvo Trucks Uptime Services support bundle, we hope to ease some of the financial burden that many are currently experiencing.”

“Mack Trucks knows how difficult times are during the global coronavirus pandemic, and we wanted to provide our customers additional support,” said David Pardue, Mack’s vice president of connected vehicle and uptime services. “We hope that extending our uptime service bundle for no charge to the customer will help them continue to more easily receive access to our best-in-class support.”