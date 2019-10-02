Volvo safety-improvement team turns 50

GOTHENBURG, Sweden – It has been 50 years since Volvo Trucks’ Accident Research Team began gathering information to improve road safety.

The team’s work focuses on improving both active and passive safety for Volvo trucks.

Research into passive safety is designed to minimize the consequences of any accident, and active safety means avoiding or mitigating accidents.

Understanding how traffic accidents occur, by deeply investigating actual incidents, can help prevent accidents from happening again and protect human lives, the company said.

“Every year 1.35 million people are killed globally in traffic accidents. This is something we take very seriously,” explained Anna Wrige Berling, traffic and product safety director at Volvo Trucks.

“Investigations by the Accident Research Team contribute valuable insight which ultimately helps give truck drivers a safer working environment and improve traffic safety for all road users.”

Today, the team is a cross-disciplinary safety research network of safety experts, according to the company.

They create and share unique insights about the causes of real-life accidents – adding to the knowledge gained from laboratory crash tests.

In addition, the team uses data analysis of national and regional traffic statistics to gain even deeper understanding.