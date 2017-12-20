Volvo Trucks buys 49 acres to extend test track

DUBLIN, Va. — Volvo Trucks has secured 49 acres next to its NRV plant in order to extend its 1.1 mile customer experience track.

The acreage was acquired from the Pulaski County IDA. The truck manufacturer has also entered into a lease option-to-purchase agreement for another 221 acres owned by Pulaski County.

“Working with the Pulaksi County Board of Supervisors, the Industrial Development Authority and the county staff, these efforts led to the acquisition of the 49 acres and the securing of an additional 221 acres through a lease-option agreement,” said Franky Marchand, v.p and GM of the Volvo Trucks NRV Plant. “Our investments in advanced manufacturing, upgrades in our cab and pain facility and the construction of the new Customer Center were all instrumental in facilitating this important land deal.”

Jonathan D. Sweet, county administrator said: “Volvo’s land acquisition and the option agreement on the more than 220 acres contiguous to their current operations has the potential to be one of the most transformative investments the County has recently embarked upon.”