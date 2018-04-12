Volvo unveils first all-electric truck

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Volvo Trucks has revealed its first all-electric truck for commercial use.

The Volvo FL Electric was designed for urban distribution and refuse operations among other applications. It has a gross vehicle weight of 16 tonnes and its electric range is 300 kilometers.

According to Volvo, sales and production of the new model will begin in 2019 in Europe.

“We’re immensely proud to present the first in a range of fully electrically-powered Volvo trucks ready for regular traffic. With this model we are making it possible for cities that aim for sustainable urban development to benefit from the advantages of electrified truck transports,” says Claes Nilsson, president of Volvo Trucks.

Volvo said they know there is a “considerable market interest in electric trucks.”

“In order to make the transition secure and smooth, we will offer holistic solutions based on each customer’s individual needs regarding driving cycles, load capacity, uptime, range and other parameters. Such a solution may encompass everything from route analysis and battery optimisation to servicing and financing. Volvo Trucks works closely with several suppliers of charging equipment. The aim as always is to offer customers high uptime and productivity,” added Jonas Odermalm, head of product strategy Volvo FL and Volvo FE at Volvo Trucks.

Backing the Volvo Trucks offer is the Volvo Group’s accumulated expertise in electrified transport solutions. Sister company Volvo Buses has sold more than 4000 electrified buses since 2010.

“From experience we know how important it is that cities, energy suppliers and vehicle manufacturers cooperate in order for large-scale electrification to become a reality. With attractive incentives, agreed standards and a long-term strategy for urban planning and expansion of the charging infrastructure, the process can go much faster,” said Odermalm.