Volvo’s newest trucks hit the virtual highway in American Truck Simulator

If you’ve ever wanted to climb behind the wheel of Volvo’s newest trucks without leaving your desk, now’s your chance.

Volvo’s all-new VNL and VNR Electric have officially joined the lineup in American Truck Simulator, giving millions of gamers and trucking enthusiasts the opportunity to haul freight across the U.S. in the company’s latest models.

Developed by SCS Software, the popular simulator has sold more than seven million copies worldwide. Players start as owner-operators, hauling loads, earning money, buying trucks, and eventually growing their own virtual trucking companies.

(Image: Volvo Trucks North America)

“This is a very exciting way to introduce our trucks – both the diesel and the battery-electric version — to millions of truck enthusiasts around the world,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “American Truck Simulator has built an incredibly passionate community that appreciates great trucks and authentic driving experiences.”

The addition includes Volvo’s redesigned VNL, which debuted earlier this year with a more aerodynamic design, revamped interior, and advanced safety technologies. Volvo says the digital version was developed with input from its design and engineering teams to accurately recreate the truck’s appearance, performance, sounds, and driver environment.

The update also marks a first for the game: the Volvo VNR Electric becomes the first battery-electric truck available to players. Designed for regional haul and urban deliveries, the VNR Electric lets virtual drivers experience zero-emission trucking alongside traditional diesel operations.

The trucks are available now as a free update to American Truck Simulator.