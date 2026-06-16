Wabash expands Canadian dealer network with Transport Trailer Sales partnership

Wabash said it has partnered with Transport Trailer Sales to expand its Canadian dealer network and increase access to trailers, truck bodies, parts, and service across Ontario and Eastern Canada.

The Milton, Ont.-based full-service dealership will represent Wabash dry van trailers, steel and combo flatbeds, truck bodies and aftermarket parts.

“Expanding our dealer network in Canada is an important part of Wabash’s strategy to be closer to customers and support fleets wherever they operate,” said Drew Schwartzhoff, chief commercial officer at Wabash. “Transport Trailer Sales Inc. brings strong customer relationships, proven service capabilities and a strategic location near Highway 401.”

Founded in 1993, Transport Trailer Sales is a family-owned business led by Nick and Cheryl Lambevski. The company provides trailer sales, parts and service support to fleets across Canada.

“Partnering with Wabash represents an important growth opportunity for Transport Trailer Sales Inc. and the customers we serve across Ontario and beyond,” said Nick Lambevski, president of Transport Trailer Sales.