Washington state launches incentive program for zero-emission vehicles

The state of Washington has launched an incentive program to help fleets transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles.

The Washington Zero-Emission Incentive Program (WAZIP) includes $112 million in voucher incentives from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The voucher incentives are designed to fund about 40% of the purchase price. Small businesses with less than $10 million in annual gross receipts are eligible for larger incentives.

More than 100 types of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and equipment qualify, including trucks, construction vehicles, agriculture machinery, refrigerated transportation units, freight-handling equipment, and charging stations.

Lists of participating dealers and eligible vehicles and equipment are available on the WAZIP website.