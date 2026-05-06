WattEV places order for 370 Tesla Semi Class 8 trucks

WattEV announced it has ordered 370 Tesla Semi Class 8 electric trucks, the largest single electric truck deployment in California.

WattEV said delivery of the first 50 units is scheduled to start in 2026, with the full fleet operational by the end of 2027. The value of the complete order is estimated at $100 million.

Delivery of the first 50 Semis coincides with WattEV’s planned opening of truck-charging stations at the Port of Oakland and in Fresno, both equipped with Tesla’s Megawatt Charging System (MCS) chargers. They can provide 300 miles of range in about 30 minutes.

Looking ahead, WattEV said more than 300 of the Semis will be deployed under a joint program with the Port of Oakland. WattEV already operates six other depots in California.

“This deployment is a major step toward WattEV’s national expansion into long-haul electric transportation. We intend to be the operator that builds the infrastructure, the fleet, and the logistics platform for electrified freight delivery at scale,” said WattEV CEO Salim Youssefzadeh.

Telsa first introduced the Semi in November 2017. At the unveiling event, Elon Musk said the Semi would hit U.S. highways during 2019. However, after a series of delays, Tesla announced last month that the Semi had started rolling off its high-volume assembly line in Nevada, which has an annual capacity of 50,000 trucks.

The company said it is offering the electric truck in two versions: a Standard Range model that delivers 325 miles and a Long Range model that delivers 500 miles.

“We selected the Tesla Semi based on cost, performance, and availability after issuing a public request for proposals,” said Youssefzadeh.

WattEV’s existing fleet of 75 electric trucks has surpassed 7 million miles, predominantly in Southern California. Its vertically integrated business model combines electric vehicle deployment, charging infrastructure, and full-service leasing.

“We expect diesel fuel costs will continue to be a decisive factor in fleet procurement decisions,” said Youssefzadeh. “Our electrified freight solutions allow us to deliver goods at better economics compared to diesel today, and as energy costs diverge further, the economic case only strengthens.”