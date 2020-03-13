Western Star unveils new vocational truck

PORTLAND, Ore. – Western Star has provided a sneak preview of its newest vocational truck ahead of its official launch this summer.

The vehicle is part of parent company Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) recently announced strategy to deepen its focus on segment-specific needs, DTNA said Thursday.

The rig leverages all of the global design and engineering resources of Daimler for the most proven truck in Western Star history, it said.

“We’re deeply committed to the vocational market, and are looking forward to adding the toughest Western Star yet to our portfolio,” said David Carson, senior vice-president, vocational sales and marketing at DTNA.

Western Star recently built its 200,000th truck, and its newest rig will continue the company’s emphasis on productivity, DTNA said.