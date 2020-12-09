Women with Drive goes global

OTTAWA, Ont. – Registration is now open for Trucking HR Canada’s virtual Women with Drive leadership summit, which will feature panelists from around the world.

The meeting will be held March 10, and the theme of the conference is Linking Global Leaders, Trucking HR said Wednesday.

Speakers will share their stories of how the pandemic is impacting work in the trucking industry, it said.

“The representation of women in the trucking and logistics industry remains an ongoing business issue,” said CEO Angela Splinter.

“The Women with Drive leadership summit emphasizes the sharing of ideas, experiences and leadership best practices, and we are looking forward to having a global perspective.”

