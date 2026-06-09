XPO unveils special trailers for America’s 250th birthday 

XPO has unveiled a new fleet of trailers honoring America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

Built at XPO’s manufacturing facility in Searcy, Ark., the trailers feature patriotic branding inspired by the American flag. XPO drivers, including military veterans and those with more than 1 million consecutive safe-driving miles, will transport the trailers across the country.

“As we approach the nation’s 250th anniversary, we’re proud to recognize the drivers and freight transportation professionals who help deliver the goods we all depend on every day. These trailers are a tribute to their hard work and dedication to keeping America moving,” said Mario Harik, chairman and CEO of XPO.

XPO debuted the trailer fleet during an event at its Searcy manufacturing facility. The company is one of the largest trailer manufacturers in the United States and the only freight transportation provider in the country that builds its own trailers.

XPO has produced more than 100,000 trailers at the facility since it opened in 1994.