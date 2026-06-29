Southeastern Freight Lines marks 45 years in Hazlehurst

Southeastern Freight Lines is celebrating the 45th anniversary of its Hazlehurst, Ga., service center, which has grown from a six-door terminal into a 30-door facility serving customers across the region.

The terminal, located on Mathews Drive Highway, opened June 29, 1981, as the carrier’s 12th service center. It now employs 27 associates and remains part of Southeastern’s network of 89 service centers across 13 U.S. states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

(Photo: Southeastern Freight Lines)

“Living our company culture has been at the heart of our success the past 45 years, and we’re proud of the reputation Hazlehurst has built within the community through our commitment to Quality Without Question service,” said Vic Burton, service center manager. “Our dedicated associates take pride in going above and beyond for our customers every day, helping us strengthen the relationships that have supported our growth in this community for decades.”

As part of the anniversary celebration, the company recognized two long-serving drivers: linehaul driver Jody Holton, who has been with Southeastern for 34 years, and pickup-and-delivery driver Mike Selph, a 30-year employee.

The Hazlehurst team has also been active in community service through Southeastern Serves, the company’s volunteer program. Recent initiatives have included working with Habitat for Humanity and organizing donation drives to support firefighters battling wildfires in south Georgia.