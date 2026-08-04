Trimac acquires California Freight

Trimac Transportation has acquired California Freight, expanding its food-grade bulk transportation, warehousing and brokerage operations in the western United States.

Headquartered in Ripon, Calif., California Freight is one of the state’s largest food-grade bulk logistics providers, operating eight trucking terminals, a warehousing terminal and a brokerage facility across California and Nevada. The company will continue operating under its own name as part of the Trimac Family of Companies.

“California Freight has built an exceptional reputation in the heart of California’s agricultural and dairy economy, and we’re excited to welcome them into the Trimac Family of Companies,” said Matt Faure, president and CEO of Trimac. “With three decades of specialized expertise, their capabilities in food-grade transportation, warehousing and brokerage align directly with Trimac’s long-term growth strategy.”

Founded in 1989, California Freight has grown from a regional brokerage into an integrated transportation and logistics company serving the food and agricultural industries throughout the United States.

The company expanded into trucking operations in 2012 and now operates a fleet of tractors and tankers transporting raw milk to processing facilities across California, while also serving the wine, food and beverage, and agricultural sectors.

California Freight also operates more than 400,000 square feet of food-grade warehouse space across the San Joaquin Valley and Stanislaus County.

David Sanders, vice president and founder of California Freight, said joining Trimac will provide the company with additional resources to support its customers while continuing to build on its longstanding relationships in the food and beverage and dairy sectors.

Jim Aartman, vice president of California Freight, said the partnership strengthens the company’s ability to continue delivering safe and efficient service while supporting future growth.

“Jim Aartman and Dave Sanders grew California Freight from just ten tanker trailers into one of the Central Valley’s leading raw milk and food-grade carriers,” said Ashesh Pansuria, director of M&A at Tenney Group, which represented the sell side in the deal. “For Trimac, this acquisition represents a strategic entry into the liquid food-grade transportation market, and they were committed to finding a best-in-class operator to establish that platform. They recognized the exceptional business Jim and Dave built over the years, and it was a privilege to represent them throughout this transaction.”