Vanguard Truck Centers rolls out mobile service division

Vanguard Truck Centers has launched Guardian Mobile Express, a mobile truck service division aimed at reducing downtime by bringing repair and maintenance work directly to fleets and drivers.

The new division will provide on-site preventative maintenance and light repair services, allowing trucks to remain in operation without needing to visit a dealership or repair shop.

Guardian Mobile Express will initially operate in Savannah and Atlanta, with a dedicated express lane in Valdosta. Vanguard said expansion into Houston is planned in the near future.

The company said the new division was developed in response to growing demand for faster service solutions that keep trucks on the road and minimize disruptions to fleet operations.

Guardian Mobile Express technicians will perform services including preventative maintenance, DOT inspections, lighting and electrical repairs, mudflap replacement, belt and drive system work, minor warranty repairs, and software campaign updates.

Vanguard said the mobile division will complement its existing full-service mobile support operations, which will continue handling more complex repairs and advanced diagnostics.

The company said the new service model is designed to improve fleet uptime, reduce shop wait times, and lower operating costs for carriers operating in high-volume freight corridors.