Air Products turning to Cummins for hydrogen powertrain and more

Air Products – the world’s largest hydrogen producer – will be using Cummins powertrains as it prepares to convert a global fleet of about 2,000 trucks to run on hydrogen fuel cells.

The agreement emerged on Monday through a formal memorandum of understanding that involves trucks based in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

(Photo: Cummins)

The equipment will be limited to a demonstration phase beginning in 2022, but the companies will also begin to focus on increasing access to renewable hydrogen, including mobility-focused hydrogen infrastructure opportunities.

“The best way to promote the adoption of hydrogen for mobility in heavy-duty applications is for us to have units on the road and lead by example,” said Eric Guter, Air Products vice president – hydrogen for mobility solutions.

“In addition to other heavy-duty applications like transit fleets, where we already provide fueling solutions, the semi-truck market is a major opportunity for hydrogen due to its rigorous requirements. Only hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can provide the necessary range, refueling time, and weight requirements to decarbonize this important transportation sector.”

The news comes barely a week after the signing of another MOU in which Cummins and Chevron agreed to work on a potential strategic alliance to develop hydrogen-related business opportunities and other alternative energy sources.