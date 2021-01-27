Alliance Parts adds new locations, products

New West Truck Centers in Lethbridge, Alta., is the latest Canadian Alliance Parts store to open as the company adds locations and product offerings.

The Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) company has also opened a new standalone store, in Columbus, Ohio.

(Photo: Alliance Truck Parts)

“Though last year was one of the toughest in memory, Alliance Parts didn’t let off the accelerator to continue fueling our growth strategy. We maintained our focus to expand our retail footprint and provide more options to deliver greater value for every one of our customers,” said Brad Williamson, director, Alliance Parts. “Looking ahead into 2021 and beyond, we plan to ramp up our expansion by introducing even more product lines, opening more new retail locations, and further leveraging the ExceleratorParts.com platform to truly serve as a one-stop shop for all fleets’ value parts needs.”

The company grew its footprint by nearly 55% in 2020, and its parts offerings by 30%.

New parts offered by the company include: grilles; fenders; coreless brake shoes; calipers; mud flap hangers; new Cascadia bumpers; brake pads; electric shifters; headlights; and suspension bushings.