Amerit Fleet Solutions expands into Canada with Pro Reefer acquisition

Amerit Fleet Solutions has acquired Canadian reefer maintenance specialist Pro Reefer, expanding its refrigerated fleet service capabilities and establishing a stronger footprint in Canada.

The companies announced the deal on May 21, saying the acquisition will enhance support for customers operating across both the U.S. and Canadian markets.

(Photo: Amerit Fleet Solutions)

Founded in 1998, Pro Reefer specializes in maintenance and repair of refrigerated trailers and transport refrigeration units serving food distribution, cold chain logistics and temperature-sensitive freight operations.

“Pro Reefer’s deep technical expertise in refrigerated equipment, excellent and tenured leadership team, and strong entrepreneurial culture make the company a fantastic fit for Amerit,” said Ross Rachey, CEO of Amerit Fleet Solutions.

“This acquisition allows us to further support customers while expanding our service capabilities and geographic reach in Canada,” Rachey added.

Pro Reefer provides preventive maintenance, diagnostics, emergency repairs and compliance-related services for reefer equipment.

Thomas Vandermeer, president and founder of Pro Reefer, said joining Amerit will help the company continue growing while maintaining its specialization in refrigerated equipment.

“We are excited to join Amerit and become part of an organization that shares our commitment to reliability, safety, and service excellence,” Vandermeer said. “I am honored to lead this organization into our next chapter, which will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers while continuing to specialize in the reefer services they depend on.”

Adam Lev, vice president of corporate development at Amerit, described Pro Reefer as “a market-leading management team and employee base” and said the deal supports Amerit’s growth strategy in Canada.

Amerit Fleet Solutions manages more than 350,000 assets and employs more than 3,000 technicians across its fleet maintenance operations. Its services include mobile and onsite fleet maintenance, fueling, compliance support, claims management and fleet program management.

The acquisition marks Amerit’s latest move to expand support for increasingly complex fleet operations across multiple equipment types and geographic regions.