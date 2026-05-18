Trucking Announcements: C-suite appointments at Clarios, CMC, Harbor Logistics

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Harbor Logistics has appointed Scott Auslund as CEO and CMC announced that Joseph Pignataro has been promoted to chief financial officer. Clarios appointed Alexander van Laack as the company’s chief technology officer.

In Canada, meanwhile, B.C.-based Sutherland Group has welcomed Gary Muuren as director of human resources, and Ontario’s Polaris Transportation announced it has joined the Government of Canada’s Net-Zero Challenge.

Harbor Logistics appoints new CEO

Harbor Logistics has appointed Scott Auslund as CEO, effective May 4.

The Charleston, S.C.-based company said Auslund brings more than 15 years of transportation and logistics experience, including leadership roles focused on warehousing, freight services and supply chain operations.

Most recently, Auslund served as chief operations officer at loop.com, where he managed the integration of two back-to-back acquisitions. He previously held CEO roles at Data2Logistics and GR Holdings.

Earlier in his career, he served as a CEO and chief strategy officer at Mariner, vice president of supply chain solutions at Covenant Logistics, and held a leadership role at Uber Freight.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to Harbor at such a critical moment for the platform,” said board chairman Marc Kramer in a news release. “His operational depth and sector-specific experience make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Harbor into its next chapter.”

Auslund succeeds Kevin Shuba, who led Harbor through a period of operational integration and regional expansion across the Southeast.

CMC promotes Pignataro to chief financial officer

U.S. intermodal transportation services provider CMC announced that Joseph Pignataro has been promoted to chief financial officer.

He most recently served as senior vice president of finance and has been with the company since 2022, overseeing financial operations, compliance and strategic growth initiatives. He also played a role in integrating the ITI Intermodal and Columbia Group merger.

“Originally brought on to modernize financial reporting, he quickly expanded his role to lead a high-performing finance team supporting both daily operations and long-term planning,” the company said in the release.

Prior to joining CMC, Pignataro worked in audit and tax, serving clients in manufacturing, financial services, logistics and intermodal transportation. He had also advised CMC since 2013, prior to joining the company full-time.

“Joe has been a part of our business for quite some time, and his long-term contributions have helped shape where we are today,” said Vincent J. Marino, CEO of CMC. “He’s been a steady leader through periods of growth and change, and as we continue to build out our leadership team, we’re confident in our direction and our ability to keep growing together.”

Van Laack named CTO at Clarios

Low-voltage battery technology developer Clarios appointed Alexander van Laack as its chief technology officer (CTO).

Van Laack joined Clarios in 2024 as vice president of sales for OEM Americas and had served as interim CTO since February 2025.

Van Laack has nearly two decades of experience across engineering, technology, and commercial leadership roles in the automotive sector, including senior positions at Forvia and Faurecia Clarion Electronics.

In his new role, he will lead Clarios’ global engineering, advanced development, validation, and innovation activities. He will focus on strengthening engineering execution, shaping the company’s low-voltage system architecture, and delivering scalable solutions that meet evolving customer and regulatory requirements.

Sutherland Group appoints Muuren director of HR

(Photo: Sutherland Group)

B.C.-based Sutherland Group has welcomed Gary Muuren as director of human resources.

He will oversee HR shared services, support leadership teams and help advance the company’s people and workplace initiatives as the organization continues to grow, according to the release.

Muuren brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across multi-site and unionized operations, with a background in workforce planning, labour relations and organizational development.

Before joining Sutherland Group, Muuren served as vice president of HR at Tahltan Nation Development Corporation. He also previously held senior leadership roles with Nch’Kay, JJM Construction, Paper Excellence Group, Baptist Housing and Kal Tire. Earlier in his career, he worked in organizational development and rail operations in South Africa with Transnet Freight Rail.

Polaris joins federal Net-Zero Challenge initiative

Polaris Transportation announced it has joined the Government of Canada’s Net-Zero Challenge, committing to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2050.

The Mississauga, Ont.-based carrier said the commitment formalizes its long-term emissions reduction strategy covering both fleet operations and facilities. The company already has an interim target of reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 30% by 2030.

The federal Net-Zero Challenge program encourages Canadian businesses to establish science-based emissions reduction targets and publicly report progress toward decarbonization goals.

“By joining the Net-Zero Challenge, Polaris Transportation Group is demonstrating leadership through net-zero planning. This Government of Canada initiative supports businesses in setting ambitious targets that not only reduce emissions but also strengthen their long-term competitiveness,” said Julie Dabrusin, minister of environment, climate change and nature, in the release.

Polaris said it is also advancing sustainability initiatives beyond direct emissions. This includes waste diversion programs, employee commuting initiatives and sustainable procurement practices, although it has not yet established formal Scope 3 emissions targets.

“For Polaris, sustainability is not just an initiative, it’s a responsibility,” added Dave Cox, CEO of Polaris Transportation Group. “By participating in the Net-Zero Challenge, we are strengthening our long-term commitment to reducing emissions, investing in responsible operations, and supporting a more sustainable future for the transportation industry.”