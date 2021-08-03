Canadians claim silver at Shell Rotella SuperRigs
Two Canadian trucks secured podium positions during the 39th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition – one of North America’s largest truck show ‘n shine competitions.
This year’s event was hosted at Love’s Travel Stop in Hampshire, Ill., and featured US $25,000 in cash and prizes.
Ben Overton of Winnipeg secured second place in the tractor-trailer division with his 2021 Peterbilt 389. Mike Wilkinson of Guelph, Ont. also captured silver in the tractor division with his 2020 Kenworth T680.
Best of Show honors went to driver Kiegan Nelson and truck owner Vinnie Diorio of Richfield, Wisc. With their 2020 Peterbilt 389. In addition to the $10,000 cheque for the win, they also won Best Interior.
