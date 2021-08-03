Canadians claim silver at Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Two Canadian trucks secured podium positions during the 39th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition – one of North America’s largest truck show ‘n shine competitions.

This year’s event was hosted at Love’s Travel Stop in Hampshire, Ill., and featured US $25,000 in cash and prizes.

Ben Overton’s Peterbilt 389. (Photo: Shell Rotella)

Ben Overton of Winnipeg secured second place in the tractor-trailer division with his 2021 Peterbilt 389. Mike Wilkinson of Guelph, Ont. also captured silver in the tractor division with his 2020 Kenworth T680.

Mike Wilkinson’s Kenworth T680. (Photo: Shell Rotella)

Best of Show honors went to driver Kiegan Nelson and truck owner Vinnie Diorio of Richfield, Wisc. With their 2020 Peterbilt 389. In addition to the $10,000 cheque for the win, they also won Best Interior.