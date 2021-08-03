Canadians claim silver at Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Two Canadian trucks secured podium positions during the 39th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition – one of North America’s largest truck show ‘n shine competitions.

This year’s event was hosted at Love’s Travel Stop in Hampshire, Ill., and featured US $25,000 in cash and prizes.

Ben Overton's Peterbilt 379
Ben Overton’s Peterbilt 389. (Photo: Shell Rotella)

Ben Overton of Winnipeg secured second place in the tractor-trailer division with his 2021 Peterbilt 389. Mike Wilkinson of Guelph, Ont. also captured silver in the tractor division with his 2020 Kenworth T680.

Mike Wilkinson's Kenworth T680
Mike Wilkinson’s Kenworth T680. (Photo: Shell Rotella)

Best of Show honors went to driver Kiegan Nelson and truck owner Vinnie Diorio of Richfield, Wisc. With their 2020 Peterbilt 389. In addition to the $10,000 cheque for the win, they also won Best Interior.

Dennis Durand's SuperRigs truck
Dennis Durand of Winnipeg rounded out the Canadian entries at the North America competition. (Photo: SuperRigs)
