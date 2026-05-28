Clinton Aluminum plans shift to all-Mack fleet after MD7 performance

Clinton Aluminum says it plans to convert its 34-vehicle fleet to all Mack trucks after several years operating Mack MD7 medium-duty models.

The company, which distributes aluminum mold plate and stainless steel products across North America, currently leases 17 Mack trucks through Superior Metal Transportation Inc., including 14 Mack MD7 models.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

Clinton Aluminum uses the trucks to haul heavy aluminum and stainless steel products to customers in sectors including defense, transportation, marine, medical, truck and trailer manufacturing.

“Our drivers love the comfort and safety of the Mack trucks,” said Mike Reale, shipping manager for Clinton Aluminum. “We drive as a fleet around 1.6 million miles a year, and the Mack trucks are dependable and powerful to haul the weight of our product.”

Reale added that the company plans to transition the entire fleet to Mack vehicles, citing support from Brechbuhler Truck Sales in Canton, Ohio.

Clinton Aluminum operates distribution facilities in Norton, Ohio, and Janesville, Wis., along with driver hubs in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. The company first leased Mack MD7 trucks in 2020.

“When a customer like Clinton Aluminum is hauling heavy materials every day, power and performance is of the utmost priority,” said Gregory Stohler, vice president of leasing, rentals and medium-duty vehicles at Mack Trucks. “Our MD7 model fulfills that need with its strong performance, along with comfort and safety features that drivers depend on.”

The Mack MD Series is designed for medium-duty applications and is available in 4×2 configurations. Mack updated the cab design in 2025 with a larger 107-inch bumper-to-back-of-cab measurement aimed at improving driver comfort.

The Class 7 Mack MD7 has a gross vehicle weight rating of 33,000 lb., while the Class 6 MD6 is rated at 25,995 lb. Both models are exempt from the 12% federal excise tax in the U.S.