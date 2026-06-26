Groupe Touchette expands Winnipeg distribution center to boost Western Canada supply

Groupe Touchette has completed a major expansion of its Winnipeg distribution center, increasing its operational footprint to 176,000 sq.-ft. and strengthening its ability to supply tires to commercial fleets, agricultural customers and tire dealers across Western Canada.

The Canadian-owned tire distributor announced it has expanded its facility at CentrePort Winnipeg, one of North America’s largest inland ports. The building now totals 206,000 sq.-ft., including 176,000 sq.-ft. dedicated to Groupe Touchette’s operations and 30,000 sq.-ft. available for lease.

(Photo: Groupe Touchette)

For trucking fleets and commercial tire dealers, the larger warehouse is expected to improve inventory availability and shorten delivery times across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and neighboring markets.

“Winnipeg plays a key role in our Western Canadian operations,” said Paul Hyshka, vice president of independent sales at Groupe Touchette. “Our continued investment in this facility reflects the strong relationships we have built with customers, partners and the local business community over the past decade.”

The company said the additional warehouse space will allow it to increase inventory levels, expand SKU availability and improve distribution efficiency as demand grows across the passenger, commercial and agricultural transportation sectors.

The expansion marks Groupe Touchette’s third major investment in the Winnipeg market since opening operations there in 2015. The company said the project reflects its long-term confidence in Manitoba as a logistics hub and its role in supporting regional supply chains.