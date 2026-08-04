Hunter Truck acquires Dimmick Group Peterbilt, expands Northeast footprint

Hunter Truck has acquired Dimmick Group Peterbilt and Lucky’s Truck and Trailer Sales, adding 10 locations across New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.

The acquisition, effective Aug. 3, expands Hunter Truck’s network to 28 locations across six states, making it the largest Peterbilt dealer group in the northeastern United States, according to the company.

(Map: Hunter Truck)

The newly acquired Dimmick Group Peterbilt dealerships will immediately begin operating under the Hunter Truck name, while Lucky’s Truck and Trailer Sales will retain its brand for trailer sales operations.

The added locations are in Albany, Champlain, Henrietta, Newburgh, Owego, Syracuse and Utica, N.Y.; Colchester and South Royalton, Vt.; and Bow, N.H.

Founded in 1938, Hunter Truck has grown from a single service station in Eau Claire, Pa., into a major Peterbilt dealer group. Dimmick Group Peterbilt and Lucky’s Truck and Trailer Sales were established more than 30 years ago by Russell “Lucky” Dimmick Jr.

“This acquisition expands Hunter’s footprint and allows us to welcome the dedicated and hardworking employees of Dimmick Group Peterbilt and Lucky’s Truck and Trailer Sales to the Hunter Truck family,” the company said in announcing the deal. “Their experience, commitment to customer service, and relationships within their communities make them an invaluable part of our continued growth, and we look forward to honoring their legacy while continuing a tradition of excellence together.”