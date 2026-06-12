PTG Trailer Sales to sell Stargate and BWS trailer lines in Toronto area

BWS Manufacturing has named PTG Trailer Sales as a dealer for its Stargate and BWS trailer lines in the Greater Toronto Area.

PTG Trailer Sales, the trailer sales division of Brampton, Ont.-based Power Truck Group, will represent the full Stargate and BWS product lines from its location at 180 Advance Blvd. in Brampton.

The partnership strengthens Stargate’s presence in Ontario, where the brand is already well established, while expanding access to BWS’s heavy-haul and specialized trailer products, the companies said in a release.

“Ontario has always been an important market for Stargate, and PTG brings the kind of customer-focused approach that aligns perfectly with how we do business,” said Hugo St-Cyr, owner and CEO, BWS Manufacturing. “We’re excited to strengthen the Stargate presence in the region while introducing more customers to the broader BWS product offering.”

The deal is structured as a non-exclusive, non-stocking dealer arrangement. BWS says it continues to welcome inquiries from other dealers interested in representing its products in Ontario and across Canada.

BWS manufactures trailers under the BWS Trailers and Stargate by BWS brands. The company says Stargate is known for aluminum trailers, while BWS focuses on heavy-haul and specialized trailer applications.