US Army orders 115 more Mack Defense heavy dump trucks

The U.S. Army has placed an additional order for 115 Mack Defense heavy dump trucks, bringing recent orders under the M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck program to 208 vehicles worth more than $84 million.

The latest order follows an order for 91 trucks announced last month and is funded through the 2026 National Defense Appropriations Act. Both orders fall under a five-year contract awarded to Mack Defense in June 2025 that covers the production of up to 450 trucks with a potential value of $221.8 million.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

Based on the commercial Mack Granite, the M917A3 is built on a dedicated production line at the Mack Experience Center in Allentown, Pa.

“We are deeply appreciative of the U.S. Army and Army National Guard’s continued trust in Mack Defense and the M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck program,” said Derik Beck, senior director of sales and marketing for Mack Defense. “This latest order reinforces the critical value and importance of our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Army.”

The M917A3 is designed for military construction, infrastructure maintenance, and disaster relief operations. It is used to build and maintain airfields, roads, landing strips, supply facilities, and motor pools, while also supporting emergency response following severe weather events.

The trucks feature all-wheel drive, heavier-duty rear axles, increased suspension ride height, anti-lock brakes, active safety systems, and other upgrades tailored to military applications.

Mack Defense invested $6.5 million in 2021 to establish the dedicated production line at its Mack Experience Center, leveraging the workforce and manufacturing capabilities of Mack’s nearby Lehigh Valley Operations plant in Macungie, Pa.