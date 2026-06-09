Mack Granite overhaul delivers more space, comfort and technology

Mack Trucks has revealed new details of the all-new Granite vocational truck, highlighting a redesigned cab aimed at improving driver comfort, ergonomics and retention.

The next-generation Granite, which will enter production in January 2027, was developed using feedback from more than 30 vocational drivers who participated in evaluation clinics conducted at Virginia Tech.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“Drivers are the heart of every vocational operation, and they are getting harder to find and harder to keep,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “With the all-new Granite, we set out to build a cab that drivers want to come back to every day.”

Among the most noticeable changes is a roomier cab with increased shoulder room and a redesigned interior focused on ease of use. A reinforced accessory rail spanning the dashboard serves as both a mounting point for electronic logging devices and a grab bar to assist drivers entering and exiting the cab. A built-in metal ELD plate provides additional support for secondary displays.

The truck features a new 12-inch digital instrument cluster, branded the Mack CoPilot Display, paired with an optional nine-inch infotainment screen. Mack said the system combines digital functionality with the familiar feel of traditional gauges and controls.

A flat-bottom steering wheel provides additional knee room while incorporating controls for cruise control, infotainment, phone functions and vehicle settings. The steering wheel also includes a standard driver-side airbag. Controls for the Mack mDrive automated manual transmission have been relocated to a steering-column stalk.

The cab includes multiple USB-C and 12-volt charging ports, along with an available wireless charging pad.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

Driver comfort was a primary focus of the redesign. Mack developed a new seat frame intended to provide greater support for the legs, back and lumbar region. An optional premium air-suspension seat offers heating, cooling and massage functions.

“Vocational drivers are running their trucks through some of the toughest conditions on the road, and the cab is where they spend their day,” said Tim Wrinkle, vice president, product owner, vocational and medium-duty at Mack Trucks. “With the all-new Granite, we focused on the details that matter most to drivers.”

Mack also expanded availability of its Command Steer system, which reduces steering effort by up to 85%. Previously limited to certain configurations, the technology will now be offered on both axle-forward and axle-back Granite models.

The new Granite will also feature Mack’s MaxRide Air rear suspension. The electronically controlled system uses eight airbags and is designed to improve ride quality while reducing driver fatigue.

Durability enhancements include aluminum door handles, reinforced storage pockets and heavy-duty interior materials designed to withstand vocational applications. The truck will also come standard with Mack’s ImpactShield windshield featuring Corning Fusion5 glass technology, which the company says improves resistance to impacts and scratches.

The all-new Granite will be available for order in the second half of 2026. Production is scheduled to begin in January 2027.