Mack Pioneer trucks receive military-themed wraps for NASCAR season

Mack Trucks has unveiled a fan-selected patriotic wrap for three Mack Pioneer highway tractors that haul NASCAR equipment across the United States.

The initiative is part of NASCAR Salutes, the racing organization’s annual campaign honoring members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans and their families. This marks the ninth consecutive year Mack has participated in the program.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

Nearly 2,400 fans voted online to select the winning design, which features a red, white and blue color scheme incorporating the emblems of all six branches of the U.S. military.

The wrapped trucks are among 11 Mack Pioneer 76-inch High-Roof Sleeper models recently added to NASCAR’s transportation fleet as part of an expanded partnership with Mack, NASCAR’s official hauler.

The trucks entered service during Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway and are expected to appear throughout the NASCAR season as they transport race equipment between events.

The military-themed trucks are scheduled to appear next at Pocono Raceway for the Great American Getaway 400 race weekend.