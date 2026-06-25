Volvo expands use of recycled materials in latest VNL, VNR trucks

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) is increasing the use of recycled and renewable materials in its newest heavy-duty truck models, introducing more sustainable components in the new Volvo VNL and VNR while laying the groundwork for additional recycled content in future production.

Beginning in May, the splash shield inside the front wheel well is being manufactured with 75% recycled plastic, a change the company says reduces carbon emissions associated with producing the component. The trucks also feature carpets made with up to 50% recycled material and seatback components containing up to 75% recycled fibers.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

Volvo plans to expand the use of recycled plastics further by incorporating the material into 44 instrument panel components. The recycled plastic will be sourced and processed in the United States.

“Our vision for the future of transportation extends beyond reducing tailpipe emissions,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of VTNA. “Every component of a truck presents an opportunity to reduce environmental impact. The all-new Volvo VNL and VNR demonstrate how sustainable material choices can be integrated into vehicle design while maintaining the premium quality, durability and performance our customers expect from Volvo Trucks.”

The company has also introduced genuine Ayous wood veneer trim sourced from responsibly managed forests on Ultimate trim level models. The wood is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification.

Brian Balicki, head of design for Volvo Trucks North America, said the goal is to reduce environmental impact without compromising quality.

“Our goal is to create products that look and feel premium while reducing environmental impact throughout the vehicle lifecycle,” he said.

Looking ahead, Volvo said it is evaluating additional sustainable materials, including bio-based composites made from agricultural byproducts, recycled consumer plastics, reclaimed ocean plastics and recycled textiles. The company is also exploring designs that improve component recovery and recyclability at the end of a truck’s service life.

The material changes are part of Volvo’s broader strategy to reduce the environmental footprint of truck manufacturing while supporting a more circular approach to commercial vehicle production.