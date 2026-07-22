Wabash expands Western dealer network with Truck Source partnership

Wabash has expanded its dealer network in the Western United States through a new partnership with Truck Source, a full-service trailer dealership with locations in Portland, Ore., and Phoenix.

The partnership gives fleets in the Interstate 5 corridor and greater Phoenix market access to Wabash’s lineup of dry van trailers, platform trailers, and truck bodies, along with warranty support, maintenance, and replacement parts.

“Wabash is committed to expanding our dealer network with partners who share our focus on helping customers operate with confidence,” said Drew Schwartzhoff, chief commercial officer at Wabash. “Truck Source has built a strong reputation for responsive service, technical expertise and customer relationships throughout the Pacific Northwest and Arizona. Together, we’ll make it easier for fleets to access the equipment, parts and support they need to maximize uptime and keep business moving.”

Truck Source, a family-owned dealership founded in 2002, provides trailer and truck sales, maintenance, repairs, parts, and fleet support.

“For more than 20 years, Truck Source has built our business on keeping fleets moving,” said Alex Bessarab, president of Truck Source. “Partnering with Wabash lets us pair best-in-class trailer products with the service, parts and warranty support our customers rely on to keep equipment on the road.”