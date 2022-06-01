CharIN names EV advocate Myers as executive director

Erika Myers, an electric vehicle advocate, has been selected as the first executive director of the Charging Interface Initiative North America (CharIN).

CharIN is a global association dedicated to accelerating the shift to electric vehicles (EV) by adopting universal open and interoperable charging standards. Members include automotive manufacturers, charging-station companies, component suppliers, energy providers, and grid operators, among others.

Myers has nearly 20 years of experience in the electric vehicle and clean energy sectors, most recently serving as the global e-mobility director for the World Resources Institute.

(Illustration: CharIN)

Her responsibilities will include guiding association activities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; engaging members, industry, governments, and other stakeholders; and focusing on the use of open standards for public infrastructure investments.

“Given the urgency of the climate crisis, the EV industry ecosystem must align quickly to deploy zero-emission transportation solutions,” said Myers.

“Charging standards and interoperability are at the heart of the end user experience and charging infrastructure must be deployed flawlessly if we expect consumers to make the switch to EVs at the pace and scale necessary.”

Myers has also held senior positions at the Smart Electric Power Alliance and ICF International. She currently serves on the board of Forth and is an electric vehicle advisor to the U.S. Department of Energy.