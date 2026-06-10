CommerceLink Logistics drivers ratify first Unifor agreement

Unifor Local 4050 members at CommerceLink Logistics in Calgary and Nisku, Alta., have ratified their first collective agreement.

The agreement was approved by 87% of members and covers 256 workers, including truck drivers who transport goods for Walmart and other customers, as well as yard coordinators and related logistics employees.

The deal includes a 2.5% wage increase for employees hired before ratification, retroactive to March 4, 2026. It also improves shift premiums and premiums for specialized work, formalizes wage rates across classifications, and strengthens compensation structures.

Unifor said the agreement introduces enhanced protections against contracting out, stronger protections for bargaining unit work, and wait-time protections for pay-per-mile drivers.

“This is what workers can achieve when they stand together,” Unifor national president Lana Payne said in a release. “These members faced a challenging round of bargaining and still secured meaningful gains.”

The agreement expires May 30, 2027.