THRC to celebrate Top Fleet Employers in October

Canada’s trucking and logistics industry will gather this fall to recognize employers that have demonstrated excellence in workplace culture, employee engagement and human resources practices.

The 2026 Top Fleet Employers Awards Gala, hosted by Trucking HR Canada (THRC), is scheduled for Oct. 14 at Palais Royale in Toronto and will bring together representatives from the 98 companies recognized as Top Fleet Employers this year.

“In today’s challenging transportation market, investing in employee recognition, employer brand visibility, and leadership engagement has never been more important,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “More than a celebration, the Awards Gala is an opportunity to connect with like-minded industry leaders while recognizing the people who drive fleet success every day.”

THRC announced its 2026 Top Fleet Employers earlier this year. Now in its 13th year, the program evaluates fleets on criteria including skills development, workplace culture, employee engagement, recruitment, compensation, sustainability and community involvement, along with employee feedback.

THRC said additional details about this year’s event program will be announced in the coming months. Tickets are now on sale.