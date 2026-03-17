THRC webinar to guide employers on Career ExpressWay funding

Trucking HR Canada will hold a webinar on March 18 to help employers access funding through its Career ExpressWay initiative.

Part of the federal Student Work Placement Program, the initiative helps employers recruit students and access financial incentives of up to $5,000 per student. Applications for the program open this week.

The program subsidizes the cost of hiring students while giving them practical work experience and exposure to career options tied to their field of study.

(File photo: Leo Barros)

Placements are available across a range of occupations in the trucking and logistics sector, including human resources and workforce planning, operations and logistics coordination, safety and compliance, information technology and data analytics, and finance, administration, and marketing.