TTSAO to pilot truck instructor certification program July 1, full rollout planned by Sept. 1

The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) plans to begin beta testing a new commercial driving instructor certification program July 1 at two schools, with a broader rollout to member schools expected no later than Sept. 1.

The association said that the program, approved through Ontario’s Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security (MCURES), is aimed at raising instructional standards across truck driving schools and improving consistency in training.

“We are going to go with a beta test at two TTSAO locations to ensure that it is the robust program that we want to have,” TTSAO chairman Ken Adams told trucknews.com. “Then once we’ve done that, we will be rolling it out to all TTSAO member schools.”

(File photo: Leo Barros)

The beta phase will launch at Crossroads Truck and Career Academy in Ottawa and Transport Driver Training in Kitchener. TTSAO plans to train instructors at member schools before expanding access more broadly.

The program will consist of 56 hours of training focused on teaching instructors how to effectively train commercial drivers. Adams said the curriculum includes adult learning, program development, effective communication, and working with multicultural students.

“Basically, this is teaching the teacher how to teach,” Adams said. “Effective communication, adult learning, those kinds of things.”

Classroom and practical training

TTSAO announced the program earlier this month, describing it as a structured approach to instructor development aligned with national occupational standards for college and vocational instructors. The association said the initiative is designed to strengthen professionalism and consistency in commercial driver instruction across Ontario.

According to Adams, the program will include both classroom and practical training.

‘Master trainer’ model

TTSAO plans to use a “master trainer” model, where one instructor at a school completes certification and is then authorized to train other instructors within that organization. Those certified trainers could also train instructors from outside schools seeking certification.

Only instructors with five years of verifiable truck driving experience will be allowed to gain this certification, Adams noted.

The certification will not be mandatory under provincial rules, but Adams said TTSAO intends to require it for instructors at member schools. “It is not mandatory as per the MTO,” Adams said. “We are looking to make it mandatory for TTSAO schools.”

Adams said the association is moving ahead independently rather than waiting for government requirements around instructor certification.