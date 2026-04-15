London, Ont., tow blitz puts 11 trucks OOS, lays 310 charges

London Police Service and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation laid 310 provincial offence notices and removed 11 trucks from service during a two-day tow blitz in the city.

Members of the London Police Service’s Road Safety Section, working with MTO officials, conducted the enforcement initiative on March 10 and 11.

Officers visited several local towing businesses to conduct safety inspections and review documentation for compliance with the Highway Traffic Act and the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act.

The two-day effort included 14 commercial vehicle inspections, 12 of which involved tow vehicles.

Following inspections by a trained commercial motor vehicle inspector from the Road Safety Section, 11 trucks were removed from service.

Charges laid under the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act included failing to keep records, failing to ensure workers comply with regulations, failing to comply with prescribed regulations, offering tow services within 200 metres of a collision and failing to comply with certificate conditions.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers involved in collisions to request towing services directly and be cautious of unsolicited offers at or near the scene of a collision,” said Michael Anderson, a staff sergeant with the Road Safety Section. “Tow operators are not permitted to attend collision scenes uninvited to solicit business, and proper documentation must be provided for vehicles that are towed and stored.”