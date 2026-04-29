Stratford, Ont., CMV enforcement blitz puts three vehicles OOS

Police in Stratford, Ont., and Ministry of Transportation officers laid 20 charges and placed three vehicles out of service during a two-day commercial motor vehicle enforcement blitz.

The two-day initiative took place April 20-21 on Perth Road 113 and Perth Line 26 in the Township of Perth South, focusing on commercial motor vehicle compliance and road safety.

Overweight-related violations accounted for the majority of charges. Officers issued 12 charges for overweight on axle during a reduced load period and one charge for an overweight vehicle in violation of permit conditions.

(File photo: Leo Barros)

Other infractions included two charges for insecure loads, one for an expired permit, one for failing to display an annual inspection, one for failing to comply with emission regulations, and two speeding charges.

In addition to the charges, numerous vehicles were inspected. Three were placed out of service, and two sets of licence plates were removed, with those vehicles deemed unfit.