CBP seizes $8.1M in meth hidden in tile shipment at Texas bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $8.1 million worth of suspected methamphetamine concealed in a commercial truck shipment at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.

The seizure occurred April 21 when officers inspected a tractor-trailer arriving from Reynosa, Mexico carrying a shipment manifested as tile.

After referring the truck for secondary inspection, officers used nonintrusive imaging equipment and a canine team to examine the load. A physical inspection uncovered 200 packages of suspected methamphetamine hidden within tile pallets.

CBP said the drugs weighed a combined 908.3 lb. (412 kg) and carried an estimated street value of nearly $8.12 million.

“As this significant seizure aptly illustrates, CBP officers work tirelessly to ensure that commerce flows and hard narcotics are stopped in their tracks,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director for the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Officers seized both the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. Homeland Security Investigations has opened a criminal investigation.

The seizure is the latest in a series of major drug interceptions involving commercial vehicles at Texas border crossings in recent weeks.