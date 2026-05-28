Commercial vehicles used to move drugs in Manitoba’s largest-ever seizure, police say

A two-year interprovincial drug trafficking investigation that led to what Winnipeg police describe as the largest illicit drug seizure in Manitoba history uncovered the use of commercial vehicles to move narcotics across Canada.

The investigation, launched by the Winnipeg Police Service Organized Crime Unit in May 2024, targeted a network allegedly tied to organized crime groups including the Hells Angels, Wolfpack Alliance and Mexican cartels.

Police said drugs were imported from the U.S. using commercial vehicles before being warehoused in Alberta and Ontario. From there, the narcotics were moved into Manitoba through a mix of commercial transport, courier services, mail delivery and private vehicles with hidden compartments.

The operation concluded in March 2026 with 33 arrests and 174 drug trafficking, conspiracy and proceeds-of-crime charges. Investigators seized more than $37.2 million worth of illicit drugs, including 339 kg of methamphetamine, 175 kg of cocaine and 11.25 kg of fentanyl.

Police also seized 14 firearms, approximately $825,000 in cash, seven vehicles and 1.35 million illegal cigarettes.

The investigation involved multiple agencies across Manitoba, Alberta and Ontario, including the Ontario Provincial Police, Edmonton Police Service, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in Toronto and the Manitoba Criminal Intelligence Centre.

Winnipeg police said the organization exerted “significant control” over the distribution of illicit commodities in Manitoba and other provinces. A full list of those charged can be found here.