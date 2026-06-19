Cespira, Volvo Group advance hydrogen combustion engine development

Cespira, the joint venture between Westport Fuel Systems and Volvo Group, has signed an agreement with Volvo Group to complete development and commercialization of hydrogen-fueled engines based on Volvo’s 13-liter platform.

The agreement will finalize integration of Cespira’s HPDI (high-pressure direct injection) fuel system technology, enabling Volvo Group’s 13-liter engine to operate on hydrogen. Volvo Trucks is already conducting on-road testing of the technology, with a European-certified commercial launch targeted before 2030.

Volvo hydrogen HPDI truck (Photo: James Menzies)

The project builds on HPDI technology currently used in LNG-powered heavy-duty engines. Cespira said the system enables alternative fuels to be directly injected into internal combustion engines at high pressure while maintaining the performance, durability and operating characteristics required in heavy-duty applications.

Applied to hydrogen, the company says the technology is designed to deliver diesel-like performance using a zero-carbon fuel.

Volvo Group said the project reflects its commitment to pursuing multiple pathways to reduce emissions from heavy-duty transportation.

“This development project reflects Volvo Group’s continued commitment to advancing low-carbon solutions for heavy-duty transport through multiple technology pathways,” said Mehdi Ferhan, senior vice president, powertrain technology, Volvo Group.

“By partnering with Cespira on the hydrogen application of its HPDI fuel system technology to allow our 13-liter engine platform to run on hydrogen, we recognize the potential of hydrogen internal combustion as a viable long-haul option for fleets to reduce emissions in demanding applications.”

According to Cespira, the hydrogen HPDI system can tolerate a wider range of hydrogen fuel compositions than fuel-cell systems, which require highly purified hydrogen. The company also said the technology can be blended with natural gas and adapted to regional differences in fuel availability, pricing and infrastructure.

“Hydrogen HPDI is the next phase of our HPDI fuel system strategy,” said Carlos Gonzalez, president and CEO of Cespira.

“Its high tolerance to hydrogen purity and ability to blend with natural gas support better economics for all stakeholders, enabling fleets to reduce CO₂ emissions with no trade-off in the performance they rely on.”