Glasvan Great Dane now offering electric Autocar terminal tractor

Glasvan Great Dane says it’s now offering an all-electric, zero-emission Autocar ACTT terminal tractor in Canada.

The company says the E-ACTT comes equipped with an electric powertrain as well as telemetry and a diagnostic system designed for severe-duty service.

The lithium-ion battery pack can be fast-charged to 90% within two hours, giving it up to 22 hours of run time on a full charge.

Glasvan Great Dane is now offering a fully electric Autocar terminal tractor. (Photo: Autocar)

“We are committed to meeting the growing demand for decarbonization in our industry, along with helping our customers address their business challenges by offering a solution that delivers cost savings and workload efficiency through innovative, safe and sustainable technology,” says George Cobham Jr., vice-president – sales and marketing with Glasvan Great Dane.

The telemetry notifies fleets when service is required. Operators get a quieter, cleaner, low-vibration ride, the company says.

“The best part is that we are taking orders immediately for the E-ACTT,” adds Mark Aubry, Autocar vice-president and general manager for vocational vehicle manufacturing. “Production is ramping up and EV is a reality. Terminal tractors are the perfect application for electrification because a high majority of these don’t leave the property, making them an ideal transition into alternative fuel use.”

The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) has concluded that terminal tractors are a great place for fleets looking to move forward with electric trucks. Drivers love operating the vehicles, maintenance costs are lower, and there’s a positive impact on the environment.

However, NACFE found during its recent Run on Less – Electric demonstration that fleets often don’t do a good job tracking terminal tractor metrics or operational data, even though the equipment comes with data loggers and telematics.