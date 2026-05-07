Greenlane targets Texas freight corridor with megawatt charging sites

Greenlane Infrastructure is expanding its public charging network for heavy-duty electric trucks into Texas, with new high-power sites planned along the busy Dallas-Houston freight corridor.

The company announced at ACT Expo it will develop locations in Dallas and Houston along Interstate 45, marking its first move beyond California as it builds out a nationwide charging network.

The sites will be equipped with megawatt-capable charging infrastructure, supporting both CCS and megawatt charging system (MCS) connectors to accommodate current and next-generation electric trucks.

“Our customers are making commitments to electrify their fleets, and they need a charging network that can grow alongside them,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane.

Focus on a key freight artery

The Dallas–Houston corridor is one of the busiest trucking lanes in the U.S., linking freight flows from the West Coast, Midwest and Mexico. Greenlane said the expansion is aimed at supporting longhaul electrification in a region seen as critical to scaling zero-emission freight operations.

Each site will feature six to eight pull-through lanes, tractor parking and charging designed to support both en route charging and drop-and-hook operations. The high-power chargers are intended to align charging times more closely with standard driver rest periods, reducing downtime.

Electric carrier Nevoya has committed to multi-year operations along the Texas corridor, using Greenlane’s charging network as it expands beyond California.

“Texas is where the future of zero-emission freight accelerates,” said John Verdon, chief commercial officer at Nevoya. “Greenlane’s Texas expansion gives us the infrastructure backbone to scale that model.”

The Texas move builds on Greenlane’s existing network in California, anchored by its Colton charging hub that opened in 2025.

Additional sites are planned this year in Blythe, Calif., — along the I-10 corridor between Los Angeles and Phoenix — and at the Port of Long Beach, targeting high-volume drayage and regional freight operations.

Greenlane said all sites operate on its proprietary platform, allowing fleets to reserve chargers, monitor sessions in real time and manage billing through a single system. The company reports network uptime of 99%.