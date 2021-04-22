Nikola, TA-Petro to build first two hydrogen fueling stations for heavy trucks

Nikola has announced it will build the first two hydrogen fueling stations for heavy trucks at existing TA-Petro sites.

The two parties say it’s the first step to explore the mutual development of a nationwide network of hydrogen fueling station sin the U.S.

The first two sites are in California, and slated to be operational by the first quarter in 2023, Nikola announced. The locations will enable operations of hydrogen fuel cell trucks in and around the greater Los Aneles region and north through California’s Central Valley.

Nikola says the stations will be compatible with hydrogen fuel cell trucks from any manufacturer.

“Today we announce an important advancement in enabling the growth of heavy-duty fuel-cell electric vehicles by partnering with a leader in commercial fueling sites and high-quality customer services,” said Nikola’s president of energy and commercia, Pablo Koziner.

(Photo: Nikola)

“Our collaboration in southern California will form a basis for building an expanded network of hydrogen fueling stations for Nikola vehicle customers and for industry use overall. This collaboration forms an essential part in delivering the hydrogen-based ecosystem required to advance zero emission solutions for commercial trucks.”

“This exploration into hydrogen supply expands on our commitment to provide customers the widest range of fuel and non-fuel offerings, and on our mission to ‘return every traveler to the road better than they came,’” added Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA-Petro. “Through our new business unit eTA, we are positioning ourselves to facilitate the transportation industry’s shift toward alternative fuel offerings including hydrogen, a leading form of energy for Class 7 and 8 vehicles. We are excited about this first foray into the future of heavy duty, long-haul trucks and look forward to supporting our loyal fleet customers as they increasingly adopt decarbonization strategies.”