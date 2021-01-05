Pride Group orders more than 6,000 Workhorse electric vehicles

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Pride Group Enterprises has placed an order for 6,320 electric C-Series delivery vehicles from Workhorse Group, representing the manufacturer’s largest single order in its history.

The C-1000 and C-650 models will further Pride’s move into the electric vehicle space, and add last mile delivery vehicles to its offerings in the U.S. and Canada. Initial deliveries are to begin in July 2021 and will continue through 2026, Workhorse announced.

(Photo: Workhorse Group)

“Pride is excited to establish this new partnership, which will add last mile delivery vehicles to our existing product offering,” said Sam Johal, Pride Group Enterprises CEO. “It is one of the key steps we have taken over the past year towards achieving our future target of 100% electric vehicles, including our recently finalized largest Class 8 EV order. We are continuing to work on infrastructure to provide public charging stations at all of our locations as well as EV service, OEM warranty and parts across all major North America highways.”

“Our new agreement with Pride marks our largest individual order to-date and expands our sales channel internationally into Canada for the first time,” added Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes.