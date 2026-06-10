Transport Bourassa adds Orange EV terminal truck to Quebec yard

Transport Bourassa has added an Orange EV electric terminal truck to its yard operations, becoming the latest Canadian fleet to electrify a portion of its material handling activities.

The Quebec-based carrier announced June 10 it has deployed an Orange EV Husk-e electric terminal truck at its facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., citing reliability, lower operating costs and emissions reductions as key benefits.

(Photo: Orange EV)

“Equipment reliability is essential to our operations,” said Danny Bergeron, service director at Transport Bourassa. “While fleet electrification continues to evolve rapidly, yard trucks are already one of the most proven applications of this technology today. We are proud to integrate an Orange EV electric terminal truck into our operations and invest in sustainable solutions capable of meeting the demands of intensive operations like ours.”

Orange EV said its Husk-e terminal trucks are designed for demanding yard applications and offer lower fuel and maintenance costs than comparable diesel-powered units. The company claims the vehicles achieve 97% uptime and are capable of operating year-round, including in harsh winter conditions.

“We are proud to work alongside Transport Bourassa in this transition,” said Roberto Bragagnolo, country manager of Orange EV Canada. “Electrifying yard operations allows companies to reduce emissions while increasing the efficiency and reliability expected in the transportation industry.”

Orange EV says it has deployed more than 2,000 electric terminal trucks across North America, accumulating more than 12 million service hours.