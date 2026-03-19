Bosch to acquire Uptake Technologies to boost predictive maintenance capabilities

Bosch is moving to strengthen its position in fleet-focused predictive maintenance with plans to acquire Chicago-based Uptake Technologies.

The proposed deal will enhance Bosch’s AI-driven vehicle health and mobility services, as fleets face increasing pressure to reduce downtime and control operating costs.

“AI-driven predictive maintenance is rapidly becoming a critical competitive differentiator for fleet management,” the company said in announcing the planned acquisition. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Uptake Technologies specializes in AI-powered predictive analytics and has spent the past decade developing tools that help fleets anticipate component failures and optimize maintenance planning.

Bosch said integrating Uptake’s capabilities will accelerate development of its predictive maintenance offerings and expand its portfolio of data-driven services.

“This planned acquisition strengthens our position as a leader in data-driven mobility services,” said Paul Thomas, president of Bosch in North America and president of Bosch Mobility Americas. “The AI capabilities from Uptake Technologies are a crucial element to expanding our predictive maintenance offerings and accelerating innovation for OEM and fleet customers.”

Uptake’s platform uses machine learning to analyze vehicle data and generate maintenance predictions, paired with recommendations based on severity and cost impact. The system also incorporates feedback from completed repairs to improve accuracy over time.

Adam McElhinney, CEO of Uptake Technologies, said the deal will allow the company to scale its technology more quickly.

“Joining forces with Bosch will allow us to scale our AI-driven vehicle health solutions faster and deliver even greater value to the market,” he said.

Bosch plans to integrate Uptake’s analytics with its Connectivity Hub telematics platform and Fleet Management ecosystem, creating an end-to-end solution that delivers actionable insights to fleets.

The acquisition reflects a broader shift in the trucking and fleet sector toward predictive, data-driven maintenance models aimed at improving uptime and reducing lifecycle costs.