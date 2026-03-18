Clarios IdleLess wins Truck Writers’ Technical Achievement Award

Clarios’ IdleLess battery monitoring system has been named the winner of the 2026 Jim Winsor Memorial Technical Achievement Award, presented by North American Truck Writers.

The award was announced during a luncheon at the Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting, recognizing a product that delivers innovation, technical excellence and real-world benefits for fleets.

IdleLess is designed to reduce unnecessary engine idling by monitoring battery state-of-charge and alerting drivers when levels are low. The system allows fleets to maintain battery health while minimizing fuel consumption and engine wear.

Chirs Smith of Clarios is congratulated by truck writer Tom Berg. (Photo: Supplied)

Truck drivers often rely on battery-powered systems or auxiliary power units to maintain cab comfort during rest periods, which can drain batteries if not properly managed. IdleLess provides real-time alerts so drivers can start the engine only when necessary to recharge.

Clarios says the system can cut idling by up to 60%, translating into annual fuel savings of about $3,300 per truck. It can also help reduce emissions and extend engine life.

“It’s genuinely rewarding to see IdleLess recognized by people who understand trucking and fleet operations,” said Chris Smith, fleet sales manager at Clarios, who accepted the award. “At Clarios, the goal was to build something that solves a real, everyday problem for fleets.”

The product was first introduced in Europe and launched in North America last year.

IdleLess was selected from a field of 12 nominated products. Five finalists advanced to the final round of voting, with the Clarios system emerging as the winner.

Other finalists included Grote’s 4SEE trailer lighting system, PSI’s TireView Live pre-check system, Transtex’s Edge CabFlex gap reduction panels and Volvo’s side curtain airbags.

The annual award, now in its 35th year, honours products that demonstrate measurable value for commercial truck operators. It was renamed in 2016 in memory of longtime trucking journalist Jim Winsor.

Journalists who nominated and voted included: Tom Berg (chairman); John Baxter, Baxter Techwrite; Jade Brasher of Fleet Owner; Jason Cannon, Commercial Carrier Journal; Seth Clevenger, Transport Topics; Kevin Linger, Fleet Equipment; James Menzies, Today’s Trucking and Trucknews.com; and Jim Park and Jack Roberts of Heavy Duty Trucking.