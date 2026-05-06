Nussbaum Transportation uses Phillips Connect tech to extend trailer life by five years

Nussbaum Transportation has extended the service life of its trailers from 10 years to 15 years using smart trailer technology from Phillips Connect.

The Hudson, Ill.-based carrier said continuous trailer health data, collected over seven years through the Phillips Connect platform, has allowed it to move away from fixed replacement cycles and make equipment decisions based on real-time trailer condition.

Nussbaum operates about 600 tractors and 1,700 trailers across 48 states.

(Photo: Nussbaum Transportation)

The company said its CSA score now leads its benchmark group, while roadside costs have declined as maintenance issues are identified before drivers connect to equipment.

Nussbaum’s operations team uses the platform to monitor all 1,700 trailers in real time, including trailer location, load status and available capacity.

The company said the system has reduced phone calls and guesswork in dispatch operations.

Sales team usage

Its sales team also uses the platform to provide customers with visibility into trailer pools.

“Prior to Phillips Connect, we wouldn’t have as much trust in the equipment because we didn’t have eyes on them,” said James Grier, director of fleet service at Nussbaum Transportation. “With Phillips Connect, we can have more trust knowing that we can reliably push the life of these trailers out to 15 years.”

“It all boils down to efficiency,” said Doug Bradle, chief operating officer at Nussbaum Transportation. “How efficient are we being with utilizing that asset, whether it’s operations, whether it’s maintenance, and then when it comes to the customer, how can we put it in front of them.”

Rob Phillips, founder and CEO of Phillips Connect, said fleets are increasingly using trailer intelligence data to support equipment lifecycle decisions, compliance programs and operational visibility.