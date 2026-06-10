ArcBest to increase LTL rates 5.9%, raises Q2 outlook

ArcBest Corp. announced it will increase general rates and charges for less-than-truckload services by 5.9%, effective on June 22.

The Fort Smith, Ark.-based company, parent of ABF Freight, noted that rate increases on some specific lanes and shipments may vary.

An ABF Freight truck travels through Sprague, Wash. (Photo: iStock)

The rate increase announcement comes days days after ArcBest raised its guidance for the current quarter ending June 30.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said revenue for the second quarter was up more than 10% thus far, and tonnage increased by 5%.

May’s tonnage growth was driven by a 9% increase in weight per shipment, which was partially offset by a 4% decline in daily shipments. ArcBest said shipment weights are up as more truckload shipments move through its network.

ArcBest also said it typically sees a 3.5% improvement in operating margin between the first and second quarters, but it is estimating a 6%-7% gain for the current quarter. It is now expecting adjusted operating income to be in the range of $3 million to $5 million, up from an earlier projection of $1 million to $3 million.

Earlier in June, LTL carrier Old Dominion Freight Line said its revenue per day increased 12.3% in May from the same month in 2025.