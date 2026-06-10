ArcBest to increase LTL rates 5.9%, raises Q2 outlook
ArcBest Corp. announced it will increase general rates and charges for less-than-truckload services by 5.9%, effective on June 22.
The Fort Smith, Ark.-based company, parent of ABF Freight, noted that rate increases on some specific lanes and shipments may vary.
The rate increase announcement comes days days after ArcBest raised its guidance for the current quarter ending June 30.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said revenue for the second quarter was up more than 10% thus far, and tonnage increased by 5%.
May’s tonnage growth was driven by a 9% increase in weight per shipment, which was partially offset by a 4% decline in daily shipments. ArcBest said shipment weights are up as more truckload shipments move through its network.
ArcBest also said it typically sees a 3.5% improvement in operating margin between the first and second quarters, but it is estimating a 6%-7% gain for the current quarter. It is now expecting adjusted operating income to be in the range of $3 million to $5 million, up from an earlier projection of $1 million to $3 million.
Earlier in June, LTL carrier Old Dominion Freight Line said its revenue per day increased 12.3% in May from the same month in 2025.
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