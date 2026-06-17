ATRI seeks fleet data for study on safety impacts of in-cab monitoring

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is asking motor carriers to participate in its new study examining the safety impacts of in-cab monitoring systems.

The research will analyze whether deploying in-cab monitoring technology, especially driver-facing cameras, is associated with measurable improvements in safety and operational performance.

ATRI said the study will collect and compare safety data from before and after implementation of the systems to identify statistical relationships between the technology and safety outcomes, while also mapping out specific carrier and driver strategies for managing in-cab data to improve safety performance.

The project builds on previous ATRI research that explored driver attitudes toward in-cab monitoring systems, particularly driver-facing cameras.

Motor carriers interested in participation can submit their data until July 24. ATRI said all information will remain confidential, and results will be published only in aggregate format.